Tragedy Strikes North Macedonia: Nightclub Fire Sparks Outrage and Protests

A horrendous nightclub fire in North Macedonia has prompted widespread protest and scrutiny over corruption and safety lapses. Authorities are urging calm as demonstrators demand accountability following the catastrophic blaze at Club Pulse in Kocani, which claimed 59 lives and injured over 150.

Eyewitnesses report that overcrowding, coupled with inadequate emergency provisions, contributed to the chaos, with attendees scrambling towards a single exit. The inferno has shone a light on deep-seated issues within the country's regulatory systems, exacerbating public anger and external observers' concerns.

Reacting to the tragedy, neighboring nations, including Serbia and Bulgaria, have called for a day of mourning, and the European Union has stepped in to aid medical efforts. The crisis is expected to deepen examination of North Macedonia's governance as it pursues EU membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)