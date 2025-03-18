Ilaiyaraaja: Symphony of Indian Cinema's Maestro

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja during the Upper House proceedings, emphasizing his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema's music landscape over five decades.

Ilaiyaraaja, serving as a nominated Rajya Sabha member, was present as the House deliberated on the Union health ministry's functions.

Dhankhar highlighted Ilaiyaraaja's historic achievement in composing 'Valiant,' the first full English classical symphony by an Indian, performed in London. Dhankhar praised him as 'isaignani' and noted his unparalleled repertoire of over 8,600 songs and numerous film scores in multiple languages, earning him five National Film Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)