Left Menu

Ilaiyaraaja: Symphony of Indian Cinema's Maestro

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Ilaiyaraaja for his influential music in Indian cinema over five decades. Attending a session discussing the Union health ministry, Ilaiyaraaja was hailed for pioneering achievements, including the first Indian-composed English classical symphony. His legacy, with five National Film Awards, inspires globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:58 IST
Ilaiyaraaja: Symphony of Indian Cinema's Maestro
Ilaiyaraaja
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja during the Upper House proceedings, emphasizing his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema's music landscape over five decades.

Ilaiyaraaja, serving as a nominated Rajya Sabha member, was present as the House deliberated on the Union health ministry's functions.

Dhankhar highlighted Ilaiyaraaja's historic achievement in composing 'Valiant,' the first full English classical symphony by an Indian, performed in London. Dhankhar praised him as 'isaignani' and noted his unparalleled repertoire of over 8,600 songs and numerous film scores in multiple languages, earning him five National Film Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025