Ilaiyaraaja: Symphony of Indian Cinema's Maestro
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Ilaiyaraaja for his influential music in Indian cinema over five decades. Attending a session discussing the Union health ministry, Ilaiyaraaja was hailed for pioneering achievements, including the first Indian-composed English classical symphony. His legacy, with five National Film Awards, inspires globally.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja during the Upper House proceedings, emphasizing his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema's music landscape over five decades.
Ilaiyaraaja, serving as a nominated Rajya Sabha member, was present as the House deliberated on the Union health ministry's functions.
Dhankhar highlighted Ilaiyaraaja's historic achievement in composing 'Valiant,' the first full English classical symphony by an Indian, performed in London. Dhankhar praised him as 'isaignani' and noted his unparalleled repertoire of over 8,600 songs and numerous film scores in multiple languages, earning him five National Film Awards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
