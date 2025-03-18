Jammu and Kashmir's Initiative Boosts Sports Education
The Jammu and Kashmir government introduces the Rehbar-e-Khel policy to regularize appointees in physical education after seven years of service. Minister Satesh Sharma outlines the scheme, which supports 3,000 positions, promotes youth sports participation, and offers regularization and training opportunities for 2,417 current Rehbar-e-Khel employees.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir government unveiled the Rehbar-e-Khel policy, aimed at the phased regularization of physical education appointees after seven years of proven, continuous service.
During the recent House session, Youth Services and Sports Minister Satesh Sharma responded to MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram's inquiry, highlighting the policy's objectives. This initiative, part of the youth services and sports department's strategy, has resulted in 3,000 job openings, with 2,417 currently filled, emphasizing the promotion of sports, games, and physical education.
Sharma noted that 923 vacancies are allocated for Rehbar-e-Khel regularization, with an honorarium starting at Rs 3,000 monthly for the initial two-year period, later increasing. Additionally, 40 players receive training at the Khelo India Center in Charallan Fazlabad, focusing on football. Overall, 2,46,890 students participated in sports activities in Poonch district during 2024-25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrills and Chills: Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Return to Snowy Gulmarg
Khelo India Winter Games 2025: Kulmarg Awaits Icy Sports Spectacle
Para Athletes Set to Shine: Khelo India Para Games 2025
Indian Army Shines at Khelo India Winter Games
Epic Showdown: Indian Army vs. Ladakh in Khelo India Winter Games 2025