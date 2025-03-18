Jammu and Kashmir's Initiative Boosts Sports Education

The Jammu and Kashmir government unveiled the Rehbar-e-Khel policy, aimed at the phased regularization of physical education appointees after seven years of proven, continuous service.

During the recent House session, Youth Services and Sports Minister Satesh Sharma responded to MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram's inquiry, highlighting the policy's objectives. This initiative, part of the youth services and sports department's strategy, has resulted in 3,000 job openings, with 2,417 currently filled, emphasizing the promotion of sports, games, and physical education.

Sharma noted that 923 vacancies are allocated for Rehbar-e-Khel regularization, with an honorarium starting at Rs 3,000 monthly for the initial two-year period, later increasing. Additionally, 40 players receive training at the Khelo India Center in Charallan Fazlabad, focusing on football. Overall, 2,46,890 students participated in sports activities in Poonch district during 2024-25.

