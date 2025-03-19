West Bengal MLAs Hail Sunita Williams' Stellar Homecoming
West Bengal BJP MLAs congratulated NASA astronaut Sunita Williams on her safe return to Earth after a prolonged space mission. Legislators gathered with placards recognizing her as India's daughter, seeking an Assembly resolution for her achievement. The Speaker awaits the Chief Minister's presence before proceeding.
West Bengal BJP MLAs extended their heartfelt congratulations to NASA astronaut Sunita Williams following her safe return to Earth after a gruelling nine-month mission in space.
Displaying placards and photographs of Williams with words like 'Abhinandan Sunita Williams' and 'Bharater Kanya' (India's Daughter), the legislators gathered to celebrate her achievements near the Assembly's entrance.
Shankar Ghosh, the party's chief whip, led the group and requested Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee to issue a unanimous resolution congratulating Williams. The Speaker indicated any such resolution would proceed upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's presence, while the Chief Minister has already shared her commendations online.
