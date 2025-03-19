Bihar CM Lauds Safe Return of Astronaut Sunita Williams
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar applauded the successful return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her Crew-9 team from space. He praised their patience and perseverance, emphasizing the mission's potential benefits for human welfare. Kumar extended congratulations to NASA, SpaceX, and the astronauts for their achievement.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed joy over the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and the Crew-9 members. This achievement, he noted, is a testament to their perseverance and a significant moment of pride.
In a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Kumar extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the entire Crew-9 team, including Williams. He acknowledged their patience and perseverance during their extended stay in space.
Kumar highlighted the broader implications of their successful mission, suggesting it will contribute positively to various aspects of human welfare. He also praised NASA, SpaceX, and the astronauts for their remarkable accomplishments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand's Positive Momentum Returns for Champions Trophy Semi-final
Stuck in Space: NASA Astronauts' Unexpected Extended Mission
Malala Yousafzai's Inspiring Return to Her Hometown
Punjab Revenue Officers Return to Duty Amid Administrative Shake-up
Trump's Tumultuous Return: A Speech to Remember