Bihar CM Lauds Safe Return of Astronaut Sunita Williams

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed joy over the safe return of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and the Crew-9 members. This achievement, he noted, is a testament to their perseverance and a significant moment of pride.

In a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Kumar extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the entire Crew-9 team, including Williams. He acknowledged their patience and perseverance during their extended stay in space.

Kumar highlighted the broader implications of their successful mission, suggesting it will contribute positively to various aspects of human welfare. He also praised NASA, SpaceX, and the astronauts for their remarkable accomplishments.

