Naga Students Honor Martyrs in Memorial Tribute

The Naga Students' Federation commemorated the 39th anniversary of two students' deaths during a protest against the Disturbed Areas Act in Nagaland. The NSF president urged the younger generation to continue their legacy. A memorial tour and football tournament were announced in their honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) marked the 39th anniversary of a deadly protest that claimed the lives of two students. The protest, aimed at challenging the Disturbed Areas Act and the IPS cadre's introduction into Nagaland, is remembered for its tragic and transformative impact.

At a commemoration event, NSF president Medovi Rhi paid homage to the students, emphasizing their role in the Naga struggle for justice and peace. He called on today's youth to carry forward their legacy through continued advocacy for unity.

The NSF and Angami Students' Union also announced a 178-day NSF Martyrs' Memorial Trophy Tour across several regions, underscoring Naga unity. This tour will lead into the 25th annual NSF Martyrs' Memorial Trophy football tournament, a tribute since 1992.

(With inputs from agencies.)

