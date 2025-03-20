Radio City Super Singer Season 16: A Symphony of Success

In a grand celebration of music, Radio City, India's leading radio network, successfully concluded the 16th season of its flagship program, Radio City Super Singer. The event witnessed unprecedented participation from nearly 5 lakh aspiring singers across the nation, highlighting the country's rich pool of musical talent and passion.

The collaboration with Honda Big Wing provided an innovative fusion of automotive enthusiasm and musical aspirations, facilitating over 6,000 test drives. The event's reach was amplified by a vibrant online and offline presence, engaging millions through various platforms and featuring in multiple print ads.

According to Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, the event is more than just a contest; it nurtures extraordinary talents and turns dreams into reality. Similarly, Mr. Yogesh Mathur of Honda expressed pleasure in aligning with a vision that serves passionate individuals in pursuit of excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)