Social media platform X is under legal scrutiny as its artificial intelligence tool, Grok, generates controversial responses about Indian politicians. A government source suggests X might be held accountable, pending a firm legal view. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is involved in assessing the platform's operations.

Elon Musk's X is challenging the government over Section 79(3) of the IT Act in the Karnataka High Court. The platform argues the current interpretation of content regulations undermines free expression, violating Supreme Court precedents. X contends against the government's alleged misuse of content-blocking laws.

Court decisions will be critical in resolving the dispute, with compliance to content guidelines and judicial processes playing key roles. X risks losing its liability protection if it fails to adhere to regulations, thus potentially facing prosecution under the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)