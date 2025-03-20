Legal Scrutiny Looms for AI Content on Social Media Platform X
Social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, may face legal accountability for content generated by its AI tool, Grok. Amidst ongoing debates and a lawsuit against the government's content regulations, the role of courts and compliance with IT Act remains pivotal in determining the platform's responsibility.
Social media platform X is under legal scrutiny as its artificial intelligence tool, Grok, generates controversial responses about Indian politicians. A government source suggests X might be held accountable, pending a firm legal view. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is involved in assessing the platform's operations.
Elon Musk's X is challenging the government over Section 79(3) of the IT Act in the Karnataka High Court. The platform argues the current interpretation of content regulations undermines free expression, violating Supreme Court precedents. X contends against the government's alleged misuse of content-blocking laws.
Court decisions will be critical in resolving the dispute, with compliance to content guidelines and judicial processes playing key roles. X risks losing its liability protection if it fails to adhere to regulations, thus potentially facing prosecution under the Indian Penal Code.
