Kerala and Cuba Forge New Ties in Multisectoral Collaboration

Kerala ministers, including Finance Minister K N Balagopal, held discussions with Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Eduardo Martinez Diaz, to enhance cooperation in health, sports, education, and culture. The meeting aimed to draft a memorandum of understanding to solidify these ties, following Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's visit to Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an effort to bolster international relationships, Kerala ministers conducted high-level discussions with Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Eduardo Martinez Diaz. The focal points of these talks encompassed a wide variety of sectors, including health, sports, youth affairs, advanced education, culture, biotechnology, and the traditional practice of Ayurveda.

The talks took place at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi and were led by Kerala's Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Health Minister Veena George, and Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. Accompanied by a delegation from Cuba, the Kerala ministers endeavored to draft a memorandum of understanding that would expand the scope of cooperation between the two regions.

This initiative follows an earlier interaction between Kerala and Cuba initiated during Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's visit to Cuba in June 2023. The ongoing dialogue aims to cement these collaborative endeavors, representing a significant step in international diplomacy and mutual development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

