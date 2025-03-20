Mikey Madison's Rise: From Brief Roles to Oscar Glory in 'Anora'

Mikey Madison is experiencing a career-defining moment following her Oscar win for the role in 'Anora'. In Sean Baker's film, the actress portrays a young sex worker from Brooklyn, a performance that has captivated audiences and critics alike.

Director Sean Baker commented on Madison's casting, sharing how her brief but impactful appearance in 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' impressed him. Her range, humor, and brave choices made Baker confident in reaching out to her for the role in 'Anora'. After discovering her love for cinema and shared tastes, he wrote the character with her in mind.

Madison expressed her excitement and disbelief at the opportunity to work with Baker. "I was floored that Sean wanted to meet me," she said. Despite her surprise, Madison quickly accepted the chance, feeling incredibly fortunate for this career opportunity.

The film 'Anora' became a standout at the 97th Academy Awards, securing five Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director. Its success continues as it is now available for streaming on JioHotstar's Peacock Hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)