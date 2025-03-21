Crackdown on Unauthorized Beach Shacks Shakes Up Goa Tourism
The Goa Tourism Department has instructed 23 beach shack operators to close due to illegal subletting. Surprise inspections across Goa led to 110 show-cause notices and the discovery of multiple violations of the state's shack policy. The beach shacks are key attractions for tourists.
The Goa Tourism Department has taken decisive action against 23 beach shack operators who were found subletting without authorization, breaching the state's shack policy. This fallout comes after surprise inspections revealed significant policy violations.
Goa Tourism Director Kedar Naik confirmed that 110 show-cause notices were issued during these inspections. While 31 cases were dismissed after no violations were found, 23 operators received orders to shut down their shacks.
The temporary beach shacks, constructed using bamboo and palm leaves, remain a major draw for tourists. Under the 2023-2026 Shack Policy, 361 shacks were allocated, with licensing determined through a lottery system based on experience.
