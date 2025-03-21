Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse at Chhattisgarh Rice Mill

A wall collapse at an under-construction rice mill in Chhattisgarh's Korba district resulted in the deaths of two labourers, including a woman, and injured six others. The incident occurred amid a thunderstorm, and authorities have initiated a probe into the cause of the collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two laborers lost their lives while six others were injured when a wall collapsed at a rice mill under construction in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The tragic incident happened on Friday amid rains and a thunderstorm, according to police.

The collapse occurred in the afternoon in Lakhanpur-Barbhata village, which falls under the Katghora police station jurisdiction. Authorities reported that the laborers were building the wall when it suddenly gave way, burying them under the debris.

Sadly, two workers, including a woman, did not survive. The six injured have been hospitalized in Katghora as investigations begin to determine the cause of this heartbreaking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

