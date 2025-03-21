Left Menu

Celebrating Inclusivity: Purple Fest 2025 Highlights India's Commitment to PwDs

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of compassion, inclusivity, and harmony during Purple Fest 2025. The event showcased India's dedication to uplifting marginalized communities, particularly persons with disabilities, through various governmental initiatives. She highlighted efforts like the 'Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan' and the UDID card scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:51 IST
Droupadi Murmu
On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the significance of compassion, inclusivity, and harmony as fundamental elements of Indian civilization. Speaking at the Purple Fest 2025, a cultural event hosted by the Social Justice Ministry at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, she emphasized the nation's commitment to uplifting marginalized communities, particularly persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Murmu reaffirmed India's constitutional values of social justice, dignity, and equality, noting that the true progress of a nation is measured by its sensitivity towards the marginalized. She praised the government's initiatives, such as the 'Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan', which aims to enhance accessibility both physically and digitally for PwDs, reflecting the government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

During the event, President Murmu also recognized the development of a national database for PwDs through the Unique Disability Identity (UDID) card scheme. She welcomed PwDs to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, assuring them of their open-door policy, and described Purple Fest as a platform for showcasing their talents through cultural performances and exhibitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

