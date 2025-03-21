Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Set for a 2025 Comeback Amid India-China Diplomatic Efforts

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Friday that while there is an agreement in principle for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to recommence next year, the specific modalities for the pilgrimage are yet to be decided.

Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared these updates during the weekly media briefing, highlighting ongoing constructive engagements between India and China. These discussions have been taking place since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping last October in Kazan, Russia.

The discussions led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and China's Wang Yi have focused on bilateral ties, border peace, and the Yatra's revival. An understanding to restart the Yatra in 2025 has been reached, with talks planned to address logistical details. The pilgrimage has faced halts since 2020, primarily due to the pandemic.

