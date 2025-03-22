Pope Francis: Embracing Normality Amid Extraordinary Influence

Pope Francis made waves in 2013 for his unassuming style, carrying his own briefcase, breaking with papal tradition. This small act symbolized his commitment to normality, even while leading the 1.3 billion strong Catholic Church.

His recent hospitalization highlights his unique approach to papacy—managing Vatican affairs remotely, showing vulnerability in public health disclosures, and embodying a balance of power and humility. This reflects his Jesuit background, echoing the teaching that strength manifests in weakness.

Despite critiques of authoritarianism, Francis' papal approach is deeply human, sharing mental and physical health struggles. His influence remains strong, navigating the Church through reforms and challenges, while talk of a conclave gently buzzes in the background.

(With inputs from agencies.)