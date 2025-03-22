Left Menu

Timeless Tributes to Bengals' Cinematic Legends

Governor C V Ananda Bose paid homage to iconic Bengali filmmakers Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak, highlighting their influence on cinema, rooted in social consciousness and literature. At the CII's 'Purbo Bharat Big Picture Summit', Bose praised their narrative depth and India's cultural soft power, emphasizing cinema's global impact.

Governor C V Ananda Bose paid tribute to the legendary Bengali filmmakers Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak, emphasizing the profound social consciousness and literary roots of Bengali cinema.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's 'Purbo Bharat Big Picture Summit', Bose recounted the impact that these filmmakers had on moviegoers in Kerala and Bengal alike, describing their works as inspirational.

Bose highlighted Ray's influential Apu trilogy and noted the stories and themes that Sen and Ghatak brought to light, showcasing cinema as a medium for radical ideas and societal introspection.

