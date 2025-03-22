Ashok Singh Thakur Elected as Chairman of Heritage Conservation Body
Ashok Singh Thakur has been elected as the new chairman of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for a three-year term. INTACH, a key heritage conservation entity in India, aims to preserve diverse aspects of the nation's cultural and natural heritage.
Ashok Singh Thakur secured the position of chairman of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) following elections held during the organization's Annual General Meeting in New Delhi on March 22.
Founded in 1984 and based in Delhi, INTACH is a major player in heritage conservation in India, active across the nation with multiple chapters dedicated to preserving the country's rich cultural legacy. The Culture Ministry announced that Thakur will serve as the chairman for a period of three years.
Under the Societies Registration Act of 1860, INTACH operates with a vision to safeguard the environment while promoting both tangible and intangible heritage. It offers financial and technical support for heritage conservation efforts, and its Charter, initially adopted in 2004, is currently being revised to integrate comprehensive interdisciplinary approaches.
