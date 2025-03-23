Left Menu

Closure Reports by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput Case Bring Conclusive End

The CBI has submitted two closure reports related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. One was in the abetment to suicide case filed by his father, and the other against his sisters by Rhea Chakraborty. The CBI found no evidence to support either case, thus concluding the investigations.

The CBI has officially filed closure reports in two significant cases connected to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. These reports pertain to the accusations of abetment to suicide by Rajput's father, K K Singh, and allegations by Rhea Chakraborty against Rajput's sisters.

Both reports were submitted to special courts in Patna and Mumbai, respectively. The CBI's thorough investigation resulted in finding no substantial evidence for either complaint, effectively shutting down widespread speculation surrounding Rajput's tragic passing.

Rhea Chakraborty's advocate, Satish Maneshinde, expressed gratitude to the CBI, highlighting the exhaustive nature of the probe amidst baseless media narratives. Chakraborty, who faced significant scrutiny and imprisonment, welcomes the closure.

