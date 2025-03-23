Closure Reports by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput Case Bring Conclusive End

The CBI has officially filed closure reports in two significant cases connected to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. These reports pertain to the accusations of abetment to suicide by Rajput's father, K K Singh, and allegations by Rhea Chakraborty against Rajput's sisters.

Both reports were submitted to special courts in Patna and Mumbai, respectively. The CBI's thorough investigation resulted in finding no substantial evidence for either complaint, effectively shutting down widespread speculation surrounding Rajput's tragic passing.

Rhea Chakraborty's advocate, Satish Maneshinde, expressed gratitude to the CBI, highlighting the exhaustive nature of the probe amidst baseless media narratives. Chakraborty, who faced significant scrutiny and imprisonment, welcomes the closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)