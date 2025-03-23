Pope Francis' Remarkable Recovery: Chronology of His Longest Hospitalization
Pope Francis was hospitalized on February 14 with bronchitis, which developed into double pneumonia. Despite facing life-threatening crises during his stay, his condition stabilized enough by March for him to continue recovery at the Vatican, marking his longest hospitalization since taking the papal office 12 years ago.
Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on February 14 after suffering from bronchitis that developed into double pneumonia. His condition was complicated by frailty and previous health issues, necessitating an extended hospital stay.
Over the weeks, the Pope faced several life-threatening emergencies, including respiratory crises and onset of kidney failure, managed through a series of intensive treatments, including blood transfusions and mechanical ventilation. As doctors closely monitored his progress, the prognosis remained guarded, sparking global concern.
During this period, Pope Francis marked his 12th anniversary in the papacy. His condition improved significantly by March, allowing the Vatican to resume limited public updates. By March 22, doctors confirmed he would be discharged, with a recommendation for an extended period of convalescence.
