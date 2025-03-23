Left Menu

Pope Francis' Remarkable Recovery: Chronology of His Longest Hospitalization

Pope Francis was hospitalized on February 14 with bronchitis, which developed into double pneumonia. Despite facing life-threatening crises during his stay, his condition stabilized enough by March for him to continue recovery at the Vatican, marking his longest hospitalization since taking the papal office 12 years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-03-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 00:24 IST
Pope Francis' Remarkable Recovery: Chronology of His Longest Hospitalization
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on February 14 after suffering from bronchitis that developed into double pneumonia. His condition was complicated by frailty and previous health issues, necessitating an extended hospital stay.

Over the weeks, the Pope faced several life-threatening emergencies, including respiratory crises and onset of kidney failure, managed through a series of intensive treatments, including blood transfusions and mechanical ventilation. As doctors closely monitored his progress, the prognosis remained guarded, sparking global concern.

During this period, Pope Francis marked his 12th anniversary in the papacy. His condition improved significantly by March, allowing the Vatican to resume limited public updates. By March 22, doctors confirmed he would be discharged, with a recommendation for an extended period of convalescence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025