Left Menu

Kashmiri Pandits Pay Tribute at Nadimarg Massacre Site

Kashmiri Pandits gathered in Nadimarg village, Pulwama, to pay tribute to 24 victims killed by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in 2003. This marks the first time the tribute was held at the massacre site, a move aimed at connecting younger generations with their roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:25 IST
Kashmiri Pandits Pay Tribute at Nadimarg Massacre Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time, Kashmiri Pandits gathered at the Nadimarg village site to honor the 24 victims of a 2003 massacre by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Pulwama district.

The event, previously held annually in Jammu, relocated to the tragedy's location to offer a more profound connection to heritage.

Community members see this move as a way for the younger generations to understand their history and roots, ensuring the memory of the tragedy endures. Children joined their parents in this act of remembrance and reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025