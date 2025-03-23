Kashmiri Pandits Pay Tribute at Nadimarg Massacre Site
Kashmiri Pandits gathered in Nadimarg village, Pulwama, to pay tribute to 24 victims killed by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in 2003. This marks the first time the tribute was held at the massacre site, a move aimed at connecting younger generations with their roots.
- India
For the first time, Kashmiri Pandits gathered at the Nadimarg village site to honor the 24 victims of a 2003 massacre by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Pulwama district.
The event, previously held annually in Jammu, relocated to the tragedy's location to offer a more profound connection to heritage.
Community members see this move as a way for the younger generations to understand their history and roots, ensuring the memory of the tragedy endures. Children joined their parents in this act of remembrance and reconciliation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
