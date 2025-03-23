Left Menu

Controversy at Raigad: Call to Remove Waghya Memorial Near Shivaji's Legacy

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of the Kolhapur royal family, has requested Maharashtra's Chief Minister to remove a dog's memorial near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's site at Raigad Fort. He argues that the memorial lacks historical evidence and threatens the sanctity of the heritage site.

Updated: 23-03-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a former Rajya Sabha member and descendant of the Kolhapur royal family, has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to dismantle a dog's memorial situated close to the site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort.

In a letter dated March 22, Sambhajiraje emphasized the need to remove the dog's memorial by May 31, citing the lack of historical evidence supporting the existence of Shivaji Maharaj's pet dog, Waghya.

The Archaeological Survey of India has confirmed the absence of any documentary proof regarding Waghya, reinforcing the ex-MP's assertion that the monument is an unwarranted addition to a legally protected heritage site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

