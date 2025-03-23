Controversy at Raigad: Call to Remove Waghya Memorial Near Shivaji's Legacy

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a former Rajya Sabha member and descendant of the Kolhapur royal family, has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to dismantle a dog's memorial situated close to the site of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort.

In a letter dated March 22, Sambhajiraje emphasized the need to remove the dog's memorial by May 31, citing the lack of historical evidence supporting the existence of Shivaji Maharaj's pet dog, Waghya.

The Archaeological Survey of India has confirmed the absence of any documentary proof regarding Waghya, reinforcing the ex-MP's assertion that the monument is an unwarranted addition to a legally protected heritage site.

(With inputs from agencies.)