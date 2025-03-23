Salman Khan Addresses Age-gap Criticism with Grace at 'Sikandar' Trailer Launch

Bollywood's beloved superstar Salman Khan recently addressed criticisms regarding the significant age difference between himself and actress Rashmika Mandanna at the trailer launch event of their upcoming film, 'Sikandar'. Directed by noted filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set for a March 30 release.

In response to widespread social media trolling that highlighted the 31-year age gap, Khan, known for his candid demeanor, dismissed the critiques. At the 'Sikandar' trailer launch, he questioned why there should be an issue if both Rashmika and her family were comfortable with the dynamic.

The film's trailer, released alongside the event, showcases Khan in his hallmark action-oriented role, while Mandanna complements with her romantic charm. The three-minute video teases audiences with a mix of romance, stunts, dialogues, and dance sequences, featuring Khan in his charismatic avatar as 'Rajkot ka Raja' who takes on adversaries in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)