Bihar's Renaissance: From Backward State to Development Leader
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted Bihar's transformation from a backward state to a hub of development, emphasizing its progress in entrepreneurship and technology. He praised the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, Sneh Milan' initiative, celebrating Bihar Day and its cultural connections with Haryana, and acknowledged central government initiatives boosting Bihar's growth.
In a significant address, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Bihar's transformation from being one of India's backward states to a beacon of development, asserting its recent strides in smart city initiatives like those in Patna, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements.
Speaking at the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, Sneh Milan' event on Bihar Day, Saini affirmed the strong cultural and traditional kinship between Bihar and Haryana, highlighting contributions in sectors such as agriculture, industry, and services.
Citing central government efforts, Saini underscored the establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology and the planned centers of excellence in agriculture in Bihar, marking a new chapter of development for the state under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
