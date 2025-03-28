King Charles Hospitalized Due to Cancer Treatment Side Effects
King Charles was hospitalized briefly after experiencing side effects from cancer treatment. Diagnosed with an unspecified cancer following tests in February last year, his engagements have been rescheduled as he recovers at home.
Britain's King Charles was briefly hospitalized Thursday due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, according to Buckingham Palace.
The monarch has been undergoing treatment since his cancer diagnosis in February of the previous year, following a procedure for an enlarged prostate. The palace confirmed his discharge and return to Clarence House.
As a precautionary measure, his planned engagements for Friday have been postponed to allow for recovery.
