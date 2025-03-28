Left Menu

King Charles Hospitalized Due to Cancer Treatment Side Effects

King Charles was hospitalized briefly after experiencing side effects from cancer treatment. Diagnosed with an unspecified cancer following tests in February last year, his engagements have been rescheduled as he recovers at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 02:52 IST
King Charles Hospitalized Due to Cancer Treatment Side Effects
King Charles

Britain's King Charles was briefly hospitalized Thursday due to side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, according to Buckingham Palace.

The monarch has been undergoing treatment since his cancer diagnosis in February of the previous year, following a procedure for an enlarged prostate. The palace confirmed his discharge and return to Clarence House.

As a precautionary measure, his planned engagements for Friday have been postponed to allow for recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

