Bollywood Brawl: Amrita Arora Testifies in Saif Ali Khan's Defense

Bollywood actor Amrita Arora Ladak appeared in court on Saturday to testify in the 2012 case against Saif Ali Khan, accused of assaulting an NRI businessman and his father-in-law at a five-star hotel.

Arora, who was with the group dining with Khan, narrated that the altercation began when a complainant aggressively entered their private space, prompting Khan to apologize.

The dispute escalated, resulting in Khan allegedly striking the businessman, Iqbal Sharma, after a heated argument. Khan, who claims he was provoked, now faces charges under section 325 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)