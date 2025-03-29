Bollywood Brawl: Amrita Arora Testifies in Saif Ali Khan's Defense
Bollywood actor Amrita Arora Ladak testified in court regarding an incident involving Saif Ali Khan, who allegedly attacked an NRI businessman and his father-in-law in 2012. Arora, present during the occurrence, stated that Khan apologized after a verbal confrontation. The police charge Khan and his friends with assault.
Bollywood actor Amrita Arora Ladak appeared in court on Saturday to testify in the 2012 case against Saif Ali Khan, accused of assaulting an NRI businessman and his father-in-law at a five-star hotel.
Arora, who was with the group dining with Khan, narrated that the altercation began when a complainant aggressively entered their private space, prompting Khan to apologize.
The dispute escalated, resulting in Khan allegedly striking the businessman, Iqbal Sharma, after a heated argument. Khan, who claims he was provoked, now faces charges under section 325 of the Indian Penal Code.
