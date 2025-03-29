Left Menu

UP Tightens Reins: Navratri Meat Sale Ban Enforced

Ahead of Chaitra Navratri celebrations, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of illegal slaughterhouses and imposed a meat sale ban within 500 meters of religious sites. On Ram Navami, all animal slaughter and meat sales are prohibited. District-level committees ensure compliance, with strict penalties for violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:00 IST
UP Tightens Reins: Navratri Meat Sale Ban Enforced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses and imposed a ban on meat sales within a 500-meter radius of religious sites, coinciding with the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival. Beginning Sunday, religious places across the state will experience heightened security and enforcement of these orders.

The directive includes a complete ban on animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Ram Navami, April 6. Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Amrit Abhijat, emphasized immediate compliance by district magistrates, police commissioners, and municipal commissioners.

In line with orders from 2014 and 2017, stringent measures include the formation of district-level committees led by district magistrates, with representation from multiple government departments. Actions are underpinned by the UP Municipal Corporation Act 1959 and the Food Safety Act. Penalties await violators, as outlined in government statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025