UP Tightens Reins: Navratri Meat Sale Ban Enforced

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses and imposed a ban on meat sales within a 500-meter radius of religious sites, coinciding with the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival. Beginning Sunday, religious places across the state will experience heightened security and enforcement of these orders.

The directive includes a complete ban on animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Ram Navami, April 6. Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Amrit Abhijat, emphasized immediate compliance by district magistrates, police commissioners, and municipal commissioners.

In line with orders from 2014 and 2017, stringent measures include the formation of district-level committees led by district magistrates, with representation from multiple government departments. Actions are underpinned by the UP Municipal Corporation Act 1959 and the Food Safety Act. Penalties await violators, as outlined in government statements.

