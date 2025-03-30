Yoga Takes Center Stage at Leh Amid International Countdown

In a breathtaking setting against the Himalayas, the National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa in Leh hosted a special yoga event, part of the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga 2025. Held on March 25, the session followed the Common Yoga Protocol and aimed to underscore yoga's essential role in both physical and mental well-being.

Dr. Padma Gurmet, Director of NISR, emphasized yoga as a lifestyle that brings harmony and health, crucial in today's fast-paced world. This sentiment was echoed against the majestic Leh backdrop, highlighting yoga's boundary-transcending nature, uniting individuals in pursuit of peace and wellness.

The countdown was launched during the 'Yoga Mahotsav-2025' in Delhi by Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Ayush. The lead-up events will include synchronized events like Yoga Sangama, partnerships for Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Parks, and programs for diverse groups, culminating in a major celebration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

