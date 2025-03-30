Mystery of Missing Journalist in Andaman: A Deep Dive
A journalist, Shahdeb Dey, owner of 'Republic Andaman', has gone missing in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Police have started an investigation but have found no significant leads. Shahdeb was last seen at Diglipur fish market and called his wife from Madhupur. His disappearance follows an earlier assault incident.
- Country:
- India
A 38-year-old journalist named Shahdeb Dey from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has gone missing, police report.
Shahdeb, who owns the 'Republic Andaman' news channel, was last seen on Saturday evening in Diglipur fish market. His disappearance has prompted police to review CCTV footage and call records. However, no substantial leads have emerged in the investigation.
Concerns grow as Shahdeb's last known contact was a call to his wife around 8.11 pm from Madhupur, stating it would take an hour to reach the local market. This incident comes months after he was assaulted while investigating illegal hooch dens. Authorities are urged to conduct a thorough investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
