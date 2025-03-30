Left Menu

From Fan to Film: Raza Murad's Serendipitous Journey with Raj Kapoor

Veteran actor Raza Murad reminisces a childhood encounter with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, and later starring in his film Prem Rog. Sharing memories from 1964, Murad reflects on his path from being an enthusiastic fan to portraying a villain in Kapoor's celebrated films.

Raza Murad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Veteran actor Raza Murad, renowned for his distinctive deep voice and significant villainous roles, recently opened up about a cherished childhood memory involving the legendary Indian filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Known for his work in over 200 films, Murad recounted a thrilling 1964 incident when, at just 12 years old, he was eager to catch a glimpse of the iconic director.

In conversation with ANI, Murad shared anecdotes from his past. "This happened in 1964. There was an inauguration of a restaurant on Bandra's Linking Road. Raj Saab was invited as the chief guest," Murad recounted. At that moment, Raj Kapoor's film 'Sangam' was a blockbuster hit, attracting a significant crowd keen to see the man behind the success. Murad, recalling his youthful excitement, said, "A 12-year-old boy pushed through the crowd and somehow reached the glass window just to see him. Raj Saab was having his meal at that time."

Fast forward sixteen years, the once eager fan, Raza Murad, found himself cast as a villain in Raj Kapoor's film 'Prem Rog' alongside celebrated actors Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure. Murad would later collaborate on more of Kapoor's projects, including 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' and 'Henna'.

