Heritage or Hindrance? The Controversial Demolition of Assam's Mahafezkhana

The demolition of Guwahati's historic Mahafezkhana, part of a riverfront project, has ignited public outcry. Critics condemn its loss as heritage, while Assam's Chief Minister defends it as a symbol of colonial slavery. The Mahafezkhana, noted for surviving past earthquakes, was once a key archival site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:17 IST
The demolition of the historic Mahafezkhana in Guwahati has ignited outrage among locals and historians alike. Once serving as a crucial archive, the structure's removal is part of the city's Brahmaputra riverfront beautification initiative.

Built post-1855, Mahafezkhana was one of Assam's oldest concrete structures, noted for surviving the severe earthquakes of 1897 and 1950. Despite its historical significance, with many advocating for its preservation, the structure was razed on the grounds that it symbolized colonial oppression.

This contentious decision, backed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has sparked a wider debate on cultural preservation versus modernization. Critics argue that the site could have been integrated into urban development plans rather than destroyed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

