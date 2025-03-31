Rajasthan's Royal Celebration: Gangaur Festival Lights Up Jaipur
The Gangaur Festival in Jaipur saw a royal touch with Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and her son performing traditional rituals. Celebrated throughout Rajasthan, the event showcases the state's cultural richness. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also extended festive greetings, highlighting the festival's significance and wishes for prosperity.
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari of Rajasthan brought a royal flair to the Gangaur Festival festivities as she performed the traditional 'puja' for Gangaur Mata at Zenana Deorhi in the City Palace on Monday.
A regal procession followed, moving from the Tripolia Gate, with her son Padmanabh Singh also participating in the customary puja of Gangaur Mata, continuing the family's historical legacy.
The Gangaur and Teej Sawari festivals in Jaipur are globally recognized, said Kumari, as they strive to enrich the celebrations each year with historical elements. Across the state, women partook in the celebrations, offering prayers and sharing good wishes. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended his heartfelt greetings, underscoring the festival's symbolism of Rajasthan's cultural wealth and offering prayers for prosperity.
