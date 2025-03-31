Kunal Kamra: The Comedian's Conflict with Maharashtra Police
Comedian Kunal Kamra missed a scheduled police appearance in connection with a 'traitor' jibe at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Despite not residing at the Mahim address for a decade, police visited the location. The case stems from a video shot in Khar, leading to several FIRs against Kamra.
- Country:
- India
Kunal Kamra, a stand-up comedian known for his outspoken commentary, failed to appear before the Khar police on Monday regarding a case related to his 'traitor' remark about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
A team of officers visited Kamra's Mahim residence, only to find he hadn't lived there for 10 years, prompting Kamra to criticize the police for wasting resources.
Previously, Kamra had been granted interim anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court while he relocated to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai, citing fear of arrest. The case, initiated by a video mocking Shinde, continues to unfold amid a backdrop of political tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai to Host India's Pioneering Institute for Creative Technologies
Mumbai Indians Triumph in WPL Final with Strategic Early Wickets
Mumbai Indians Triumphs with Second WPL Title and Sweeps Major Awards
Delhi Capitals Heartbreak as Mumbai Claims WPL Throne
Amelia Kerr Shines as Mumbai Indians Clinch WPL Title