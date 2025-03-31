Left Menu

Kunal Kamra: The Comedian's Conflict with Maharashtra Police

Comedian Kunal Kamra missed a scheduled police appearance in connection with a 'traitor' jibe at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Despite not residing at the Mahim address for a decade, police visited the location. The case stems from a video shot in Khar, leading to several FIRs against Kamra.

Updated: 31-03-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:58 IST
Kunal Kamra: The Comedian's Conflict with Maharashtra Police
Kunal Kamra
  Country:
  India

Kunal Kamra, a stand-up comedian known for his outspoken commentary, failed to appear before the Khar police on Monday regarding a case related to his 'traitor' remark about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A team of officers visited Kamra's Mahim residence, only to find he hadn't lived there for 10 years, prompting Kamra to criticize the police for wasting resources.

Previously, Kamra had been granted interim anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court while he relocated to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai, citing fear of arrest. The case, initiated by a video mocking Shinde, continues to unfold amid a backdrop of political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

