Podcaster's Pledge: Ranveer Allahbadia's Legal Battle and Artistic Integrity

Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular podcaster known as BeerBiceps, has pledged to the Supreme Court that he will uphold decency standards on his show, The Ranveer Show. Allahbadia's commitment comes amid a legal case concerning his previous remarks about parents and sex, which were criticized for their vulgarity.

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, has requested the modification of an earlier court requirement demanding the podcaster to deposit his passport. Chandrachud argued that the passport is essential for Allahbadia's livelihood as it enables international travel for interviews.

The court, presided over by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, will reconsider the passport issue after two weeks. The probe, according to solicitor general Tushar Mehta, is likely to conclude within this timeframe, allowing the court to make a more informed decision.

