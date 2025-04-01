Podcaster's Pledge: Ranveer Allahbadia's Legal Battle and Artistic Integrity
Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has made an undertaking to the Supreme Court to maintain decency on his shows as he seeks to modify court conditions affecting his passport. His show was suspended after comments deemed vulgar led to legal action, but he's been allowed to resume under new guidelines.
- Country:
- India
Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular podcaster known as BeerBiceps, has pledged to the Supreme Court that he will uphold decency standards on his show, The Ranveer Show. Allahbadia's commitment comes amid a legal case concerning his previous remarks about parents and sex, which were criticized for their vulgarity.
Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, has requested the modification of an earlier court requirement demanding the podcaster to deposit his passport. Chandrachud argued that the passport is essential for Allahbadia's livelihood as it enables international travel for interviews.
The court, presided over by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, will reconsider the passport issue after two weeks. The probe, according to solicitor general Tushar Mehta, is likely to conclude within this timeframe, allowing the court to make a more informed decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Airport's Legal Battle: Dispute Over Hindon Flights
Supreme Court Takes on CAG Appointment Process for Greater Transparency
Supreme Court Criticizes India's Sports Associations as 'Ailing Bodies'
Supreme Court Defers Kaziranga National Park Dispute
Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice in 2002 Nitish Katara Murder Case