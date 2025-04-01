Left Menu

Podcaster's Pledge: Ranveer Allahbadia's Legal Battle and Artistic Integrity

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has made an undertaking to the Supreme Court to maintain decency on his shows as he seeks to modify court conditions affecting his passport. His show was suspended after comments deemed vulgar led to legal action, but he's been allowed to resume under new guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:34 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular podcaster known as BeerBiceps, has pledged to the Supreme Court that he will uphold decency standards on his show, The Ranveer Show. Allahbadia's commitment comes amid a legal case concerning his previous remarks about parents and sex, which were criticized for their vulgarity.

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, has requested the modification of an earlier court requirement demanding the podcaster to deposit his passport. Chandrachud argued that the passport is essential for Allahbadia's livelihood as it enables international travel for interviews.

The court, presided over by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, will reconsider the passport issue after two weeks. The probe, according to solicitor general Tushar Mehta, is likely to conclude within this timeframe, allowing the court to make a more informed decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

