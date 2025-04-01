Left Menu

Drug Bust Sparks Controversy at Kerala University Hostel

Excise officials raided Kerala University Men's Hostel and seized 20 grams of ganja. Acting on a tip-off about banned substances, they discovered the ganja in a vacated room. The raid follows a similar incident at a Kochi college, leading to a blame game among student groups about activists' involvement.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:44 IST
Excise officials conducted a significant raid at the Kerala University Men's Hostel, uncovering 20 grams of ganja in a vacant room. The operation followed intelligence about illicit drugs like MDMA and ganja in hostel rooms, prompting swift action by authorities.

Upon investigation, the ganja was found wrapped in paper within a room that had been vacated earlier that morning by a Tamil Nadu native. Questions arose regarding the inspection process, as only select rooms were checked, but officials defended their tactic of targeting suspicious rooms.

This raid comes on the heels of a separate operation in Kochi, where police confiscated two kilograms of ganja at a Government Polytechnic College hostel. The incidents have fueled a blame game among various student groups like the Kerala Students' Union and the SFI, disputing activist involvement in the narcotic activities.

