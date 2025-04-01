Ensuring Harmony: West Bengal's Plans for a Peaceful Ram Navami

As the Ram Navami festival approaches, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has underscored its significance as a celebration of peace and harmony. Speaking at the Raj Bhavan, Governor Bose assured measures to ensure a peaceful passage of the festival following last year's disruptions by anti-social elements.

The state administration is taking no chances with the April 6 celebrations, implementing robust security measures to avert law-and-order problems. Governor Bose remarked on the collective desire for peace among the populace, insisting that all stakeholders cooperate to maintain harmony.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Jawed Shamim, also addressed concerns, urging residents to remain vigilant against rumours or provocations. He emphasized the importance of maintaining communal peace, asking citizens not to fall prey to any attempts at creating discord.

