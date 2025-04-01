Security Lapses at Tirumala Temple: A Call for Immediate Action

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP has raised alarms over security concerns at the revered Lord Venkateshwara temple on Tirumala hill, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate action. The party's Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy, in his letter to the PM, highlighted multiple security lapses endangering devotees and compromising the sanctity of this significant pilgrimage site.

Gurumoorthy emphasized the necessity for a robust security framework, accusing the current TTD administration of failing in its duty. He pointed out issues such as uncoordinated agency efforts, unauthorized entry of prohibited items, and security breaches at Alipiri and the Papavinasanam dam, underscoring the need for immediate national-level attention.

The MP stressed the importance of setting up a structured security system with dedicated leadership to protect millions of devotees visiting the temple each year. YSRCP has called for swift action to address these concerns, preserve the temple's sanctity, and ensure the safety of its visitors.

