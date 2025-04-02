Stars Pay Tribute to Iconic Actor Val Kilmer

Celebrated actor Val Kilmer passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65, prompting a wave of tributes from industry colleagues and admirers. Among those expressing their sorrow was actor Josh Brolin, who hailed Kilmer as a 'smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker' and shared heartfelt memories on Instagram.

Director Michael Mann, who collaborated with Kilmer on the film 'Heat,' praised the actor's remarkable talent and versatility. Mann expressed his sadness at Kilmer's passing, noting the actor's courageous battle with disease and his unwavering spirit.

Additional accolades came from actor Josh Gad and author Don Winslow, who recognized Kilmer as a defining presence in their childhood films and a brilliant performer. Matthew Modine, too, offered gratitude for a pivotal encounter that influenced his career trajectory, reminiscing about the serendipitous meeting at a popular Hollywood restaurant.

