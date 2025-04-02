Left Menu

Controversy in Nagaland Over Library Naming Decision

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has voiced strong opposition against the decision to name a library after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. The committee claims this promotes intolerance and could threaten social harmony in a religiously diverse region like Nagaland.

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) issued a strong condemnation on Wednesday against the decision of the International University, Dimapur, to name its central library after Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In a statement, the NPCC labeled the naming as 'profoundly troubling' and urged opposition from all societal sectors upholding the Constitution's secular values. While they acknowledged the library's significance, the Congress expressed disappointment in honoring Hedgewar, associating RSS with Hindutva ideology and an ambition to reshape India's principles.

The NPCC suggested that such a decision promotes intolerance, remarking that Nagaland, with its broad minority communities, views these ideologies as cultural and social threats. The party warned that this action might increase tensions, harming both Nagaland's society and minority communities in India.

