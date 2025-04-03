Left Menu

Ali Fazal Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Val Kilmer

Indian actor Ali Fazal has expressed his admiration for the late Val Kilmer, who recently passed away at 65. Fazal reminisced about Kilmer being the first to praise his performance in 'Victoria & Abdul.' Kilmer was known for iconic roles in films like 'Top Gun' and 'The Doors.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:59 IST
Val Kilmer
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ali Fazal has offered a heartfelt tribute to late Hollywood legend Val Kilmer, remembering him as the first major star to applaud his work in the 2017 film 'Victoria & Abdul.'

Kilmer, who gained fame for roles in classics such as 'Top Gun' and 'The Doors,' passed away from pneumonia in Los Angeles at the age of 65, after battling throat cancer since 2014. Surrounded by close relatives and friends, his passing leaves a significant void in the film industry.

Fazal, in an Instagram post, shared his profound respect for Kilmer, citing a compliment from the star that significantly impacted his career. Kilmer's diverse movie career includes notable films like 'Batman Forever,' 'True Romance,' and 'Heat,' where he performed alongside industry giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

