Ali Fazal Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Val Kilmer

Actor Ali Fazal has offered a heartfelt tribute to late Hollywood legend Val Kilmer, remembering him as the first major star to applaud his work in the 2017 film 'Victoria & Abdul.'

Kilmer, who gained fame for roles in classics such as 'Top Gun' and 'The Doors,' passed away from pneumonia in Los Angeles at the age of 65, after battling throat cancer since 2014. Surrounded by close relatives and friends, his passing leaves a significant void in the film industry.

Fazal, in an Instagram post, shared his profound respect for Kilmer, citing a compliment from the star that significantly impacted his career. Kilmer's diverse movie career includes notable films like 'Batman Forever,' 'True Romance,' and 'Heat,' where he performed alongside industry giants.

