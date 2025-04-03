Left Menu

Tragedy at Chaigaon Makhan: Suspected Toxic Gas Claims Eight Lives

Eight people died after inhaling suspected poisonous gas while cleaning a well in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, during the 'Gangour' festival. They were preparing the water body for idol immersion when trapped by the toxic fumes. Officials reported the tragedy as part of the festival preparations.

Khandwa | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:13 IST
Tragedy at Chaigaon Makhan: Suspected Toxic Gas Claims Eight Lives
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, eight individuals lost their lives after inhaling what is suspected to be toxic gas. The accident occurred when the group entered a well to clean it for the 'Gangour' festival, a senior official confirmed.

The victims were cleaning the water body for the immersion of idols when they became trapped inside the well in the Chaigaon Makhan area. Khandwa Collector Rishav Gupta and SP Manoj Kumar Rai provided details during a press briefing, recounting the chain of events.

Officials indicated that the eight individuals likely succumbed to toxic fumes within the well, which led to their deaths. Their bodies were retrieved shortly after the incident, casting a shadow over the festival's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

