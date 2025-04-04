Taj Mahal Tops Revenue Charts Among ASI-Protected Monuments

The iconic Taj Mahal, an epitome of beauty from the Mughal era, has emerged as the most lucrative ASI-protected monument, amassing a staggering Rs 297 crore in ticket sales over the last five years. This remarkable data was disclosed by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during a Rajya Sabha session.

During the fiscal year 2023-24, Delhi's Qutub Minar and Red Fort secured the second and third positions with ticket revenues of Rs 23,80,16,983 and Rs 18,08,90,825 respectively. These figures highlight the growing attraction of India's historical monuments among tourists and history enthusiasts.

The Taj Mahal, commissioned by Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, continues to enchant visitors across the globe. Meanwhile, other historical sites like Agra Fort, Mamallapuram Monuments, and the Sun Temple in Konark also hold significant positions in annual revenue generation through ticket sales, further showcasing India's rich cultural heritage.

