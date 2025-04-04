Left Menu

Taj Mahal Tops Revenue Charts Among ASI-Protected Monuments

The Taj Mahal is the highest-earning ASI-protected monument through ticket sales, generating Rs 297 crore over the past five years. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat revealed these figures in the Rajya Sabha. Other top earners include Qutub Minar and Red Fort in recent fiscal years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:47 IST
Taj Mahal Tops Revenue Charts Among ASI-Protected Monuments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Taj Mahal, an epitome of beauty from the Mughal era, has emerged as the most lucrative ASI-protected monument, amassing a staggering Rs 297 crore in ticket sales over the last five years. This remarkable data was disclosed by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during a Rajya Sabha session.

During the fiscal year 2023-24, Delhi's Qutub Minar and Red Fort secured the second and third positions with ticket revenues of Rs 23,80,16,983 and Rs 18,08,90,825 respectively. These figures highlight the growing attraction of India's historical monuments among tourists and history enthusiasts.

The Taj Mahal, commissioned by Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, continues to enchant visitors across the globe. Meanwhile, other historical sites like Agra Fort, Mamallapuram Monuments, and the Sun Temple in Konark also hold significant positions in annual revenue generation through ticket sales, further showcasing India's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025