Tragic Loss for IAF's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team
An instructor from the Indian Air Force's Akash Ganga skydiving team passed away due to injuries sustained during a 'demo drop' in Agra. The Indian Air Force expressed condolences to the family, calling the incident a tragic loss
An Indian Air Force para jump instructor from the esteemed Akash Ganga skydiving team has tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during a demonstration jump in Agra on Saturday.
The incident was confirmed by the IAF via a post on social media platform X. The injured officer was immediately taken to a military hospital.
Despite efforts, the instructor passed away, leading to an outpouring of condolences from the IAF to the grieving family, underscoring their support during this difficult period.
