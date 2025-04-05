Tragic Loss for IAF's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team

An Indian Air Force para jump instructor from the esteemed Akash Ganga skydiving team has tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during a demonstration jump in Agra on Saturday.

The incident was confirmed by the IAF via a post on social media platform X. The injured officer was immediately taken to a military hospital.

Despite efforts, the instructor passed away, leading to an outpouring of condolences from the IAF to the grieving family, underscoring their support during this difficult period.

(With inputs from agencies.)