Tragic Loss for IAF's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team

An instructor from the Indian Air Force's Akash Ganga skydiving team passed away due to injuries sustained during a 'demo drop' in Agra. The Indian Air Force expressed condolences to the family, calling the incident a tragic loss

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:00 IST
Tragic Loss for IAF's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Indian Air Force para jump instructor from the esteemed Akash Ganga skydiving team has tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during a demonstration jump in Agra on Saturday.

The incident was confirmed by the IAF via a post on social media platform X. The injured officer was immediately taken to a military hospital.

Despite efforts, the instructor passed away, leading to an outpouring of condolences from the IAF to the grieving family, underscoring their support during this difficult period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

