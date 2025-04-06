Renaming Controversy: Uttar Pradesh's Cultural Revisions

Uttar Pradesh's Women Welfare Minister, Baby Rani Maurya, has proposed renaming Agra's Shahjahan Garden to honor the Malwa Kingdom's Ahilyabai Holkar. In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maurya emphasized Holkar's contributions to women's empowerment.

Maurya noted that Shahjahan Garden, situated between the iconic Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, could inspire global visitors with a name change that honors a progressive queen. The proposed renaming aims to inspire masses, particularly women. Meanwhile, UP's history is replete with similar demands replacing Mughal-era names.

Opposition parties argue that these demands distract from critical issues, criticizing the government for focusing on renaming rather than real development. UP has previously renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya, fueling ongoing controversies over cultural and historical identity.

