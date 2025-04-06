Left Menu

Renaming Controversy: Uttar Pradesh's Cultural Revisions

Uttar Pradesh Minister Baby Rani Maurya has proposed renaming Agra's Shahjahan Garden after Ahilyabai Holkar, promoting women's empowerment. The plan faces opposition, with critics claiming it's a tactic to divert attention from significant issues. Similar renaming requests in UP fuel ongoing cultural debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Women Welfare Minister, Baby Rani Maurya, has proposed renaming Agra's Shahjahan Garden to honor the Malwa Kingdom's Ahilyabai Holkar. In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maurya emphasized Holkar's contributions to women's empowerment.

Maurya noted that Shahjahan Garden, situated between the iconic Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, could inspire global visitors with a name change that honors a progressive queen. The proposed renaming aims to inspire masses, particularly women. Meanwhile, UP's history is replete with similar demands replacing Mughal-era names.

Opposition parties argue that these demands distract from critical issues, criticizing the government for focusing on renaming rather than real development. UP has previously renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya, fueling ongoing controversies over cultural and historical identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

