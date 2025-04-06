Left Menu

Hiking Trails Under Siege: Federal Cuts Threaten Pacific Crest and Appalachian Paths

Federal budget cuts and climate change are jeopardizing the maintenance of iconic hiking trails like the Pacific Crest and Appalachian Trails. As funds dwindle, trail repairs are stalling, posing safety risks to trekkers. Volunteers and remaining staff struggle to preserve these historic routes amidst reduced government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Campo | Updated: 06-04-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 16:08 IST
Hiking Trails Under Siege: Federal Cuts Threaten Pacific Crest and Appalachian Paths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Federal budget cuts, initiated by the Trump administration, are severely impacting the upkeep of the Pacific Crest Trail and Appalachian Trail, iconic paths cherished by hikers across the globe.

Due to reduced funding, essential maintenance work has been delayed, resulting in safety concerns for explorers traversing these long-distance routes, which stretch thousands of miles through America's wilderness.

Experts and trail associations have expressed alarm at how decreased federal support and climate change-fueled challenges threaten the trails' sustainability, urging greater attention and resources to preserve these historic recreation sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025