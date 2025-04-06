Hiking Trails Under Siege: Federal Cuts Threaten Pacific Crest and Appalachian Paths

Federal budget cuts, initiated by the Trump administration, are severely impacting the upkeep of the Pacific Crest Trail and Appalachian Trail, iconic paths cherished by hikers across the globe.

Due to reduced funding, essential maintenance work has been delayed, resulting in safety concerns for explorers traversing these long-distance routes, which stretch thousands of miles through America's wilderness.

Experts and trail associations have expressed alarm at how decreased federal support and climate change-fueled challenges threaten the trails' sustainability, urging greater attention and resources to preserve these historic recreation sites.

