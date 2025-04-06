Bollywood Remembers Iconic Manoj Kumar at Heartfelt Memorial

Bollywood came together on Sunday to pay tribute to the late veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar at a heartfelt prayer meet hosted in his memory. The gathering, which took place at a five-star hotel, saw renowned figures from Hindi cinema, including Prem Chopra, Ramesh Sippy, and Rakesh Roshan, commemorating his contribution to the industry.

Manoj Kumar, fondly known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his patriotic roles, passed away at 87 due to age-related issues. His illustrious career featured acclaimed films such as 'Shaheed', 'Upkar', and 'Kranti'. The memorial showcased a poignant portrait of a young Kumar surrounded by white floral tributes, marking his journey and presence in the cinema world.

The event was attended by a host of film personalities, including Subhash Ghai, Aruna Irani, and Shekhar Suman, who joined family members in remembering Kumar's influential legacy. His passing marks the end of an era in Hindi cinema, leaving behind a rich legacy sustained through his work and family.

