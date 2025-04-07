Dia Mirza Dismisses AI Image Allegations in Gachibowli Protest
Actor Dia Mirza denies using AI-generated content, countering claims by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. She supports students protesting against the Gachibowli forest restructure and urges the media and government to verify facts before making statements. The issue involves 400 acres of land near Hyderabad Central University.
Actor Dia Mirza has firmly denied allegations made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who accused her of using AI-generated images and videos to support student protests against the Gachibowli forest redevelopment.
The 43-year-old actress was among several public figures last week rallying behind students opposing the restructuring of 400 acres near Hyderabad Central University. Reddy took to social media, claiming many well-known personalities were sharing fabricated content related to the land dispute.
Responding on social media, Mirza urged the Telangana government and media to fact-check before making baseless claims. She emphasized she had not used any fake AI content to support the protest aimed at preserving biodiversity on the contested land.
