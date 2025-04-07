Dia Mirza Dismisses AI Image Allegations in Gachibowli Protest

Actor Dia Mirza has firmly denied allegations made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who accused her of using AI-generated images and videos to support student protests against the Gachibowli forest redevelopment.

The 43-year-old actress was among several public figures last week rallying behind students opposing the restructuring of 400 acres near Hyderabad Central University. Reddy took to social media, claiming many well-known personalities were sharing fabricated content related to the land dispute.

Responding on social media, Mirza urged the Telangana government and media to fact-check before making baseless claims. She emphasized she had not used any fake AI content to support the protest aimed at preserving biodiversity on the contested land.

