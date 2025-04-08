Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Maharashtra's Historic Devgiri Fort

A fire broke out at Maharashtra's Devgiri Fort, a key tourist site, but caused no casualties. Despite efforts, firefighters could not access the fire due to its high location. The cause of the blaze remains unknown as officials wait for it to subsume naturally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:10 IST
Fire Erupts at Maharashtra's Historic Devgiri Fort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on Tuesday morning at the historic Devgiri Fort in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, consuming vegetation and posing a threat to the structure, an official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) confirmed.

The fire broke out around 10.30 am, quickly spreading to areas behind the fort. Fortunately, there were no casualties among tourists or staff visiting the site, a popular attraction in the district.

Despite notifying the fire brigade, rescue teams couldn't reach the blaze due to its elevation. Firefighters remain on standby as officials await the fire's natural end. The cause is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025