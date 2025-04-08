Fire Erupts at Maharashtra's Historic Devgiri Fort
A fire broke out at Maharashtra's Devgiri Fort, a key tourist site, but caused no casualties. Despite efforts, firefighters could not access the fire due to its high location. The cause of the blaze remains unknown as officials wait for it to subsume naturally.
A fire erupted on Tuesday morning at the historic Devgiri Fort in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, consuming vegetation and posing a threat to the structure, an official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) confirmed.
The fire broke out around 10.30 am, quickly spreading to areas behind the fort. Fortunately, there were no casualties among tourists or staff visiting the site, a popular attraction in the district.
Despite notifying the fire brigade, rescue teams couldn't reach the blaze due to its elevation. Firefighters remain on standby as officials await the fire's natural end. The cause is still under investigation.
