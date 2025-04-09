Modi Invited to Russia's 80th Victory Day Parade Celebrations

Russia has extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany during World War II. The announcement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, who confirmed that the invitation has already been sent to New Delhi.

While Moscow expects Modi's presence at the Victory Day parade, official confirmation from the Indian side is still awaited. In response, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indicated that the Prime Minister has received the invitation and an announcement regarding India's participation will be made in due course.

The invitation is part of broader efforts by Russia to include leaders from friendly nations in the parade. This diplomatic exchange underscores the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia, highlighted by regular interactions between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)