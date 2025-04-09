Left Menu

Modi Invited to Russia's 80th Victory Day Parade Celebrations

Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the 80th anniversary celebrations of the Victory Day Parade on May 9, marking victory over Germany in World War II. While Moscow awaits a response from New Delhi, diplomatic interactions between India and Russia continue to strengthen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:42 IST
Modi Invited to Russia's 80th Victory Day Parade Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has extended an invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany during World War II. The announcement was made by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, who confirmed that the invitation has already been sent to New Delhi.

While Moscow expects Modi's presence at the Victory Day parade, official confirmation from the Indian side is still awaited. In response, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indicated that the Prime Minister has received the invitation and an announcement regarding India's participation will be made in due course.

The invitation is part of broader efforts by Russia to include leaders from friendly nations in the parade. This diplomatic exchange underscores the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia, highlighted by regular interactions between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025