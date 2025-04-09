Left Menu

Cultural Conflict: Fish Market Tradition Faces Temple Tension in Chittaranjan Park

A clash erupted in Chittaranjan Park, Delhi, as local fish sellers face pressure from Hindu right activists to close shops near a temple. The controversy gained traction on social media, with TMC MP Mahua Moitra highlighting the issue and accusing BJP workers of threatening Bengali vendors. Community leaders contest the demands, emphasizing cultural and historical ties between the market and the temple.

Updated: 09-04-2025 21:01 IST
  • India

A dispute has unfolded in Chittaranjan Park, Delhi, where fish sellers have been urged to shut their businesses near a temple. This call came from certain Hindu right activists, stirring tension in the area known for its strong Bengali cultural presence.

The situation drew widespread attention online after a video circulated showing a saffron-clad individual advocating the shutdown. TMC MP Mahua Moitra subsequently criticized BJP workers for intimidating local vendors, stressing the role of Bengal's traditions in the locale.

Local leaders disputed the demands, emphasizing the historical establishment of the fish market prior to the temple. Community figures and shopkeepers argue that their presence and traditions are both legal and deeply rooted in the district's socio-cultural fabric.

