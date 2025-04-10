High-Stakes Swap: US-Russian Dual National Freed in Dramatic Prisoner Exchange
A US-Russian dual national, Ksenia Karelina, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange with the United States. Convicted of treason for donating $52 to a charity aiding Ukraine, she returned to the US via Abu Dhabi. The exchange also saw the release of a dual German-Russian citizen.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A US-Russian dual national, Ksenia Karelina, has been released from a Russian prison following an exchange with the United States. This exchange was confirmed by Karelina's lawyer and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Karelina, who had been detained on charges of treason after allegedly donating $52 to aid Ukraine, was reportedly en route to the United States from Abu Dhabi. Her conviction was deemed 'absolutely ludicrous' by US officials.
The exchange also included the release of Arthur Petrov, a dual German-Russian citizen arrested in Cyprus for exporting sensitive technology. This high-profile swap is among several facilitated by the UAE amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
